Cops seized enough fentanyl in one bust to kill everyone in Texas—and then some, they say

One record bust in August by New York and New Jersey authorities netted police 195 pounds of fentanyl, an opioid 50 times stronger than heroin, and other drugs.
The raid into an apartment in Queens brought in 32 million fatal doses of fentanyl. You read that right. That’s enough to kill 32 million people, or nearly 10 percent of the current U.S. population.
“The sheer volume of fentanyl pouring into the city is shocking,” said New York City special prosecutor Bridget G. Brennan. “It’s not only killing a record number of people in New York City, but the city is used as a hub of regional distribution for a lethal substance that is taking thousands of lives throughout the Northeast.”
On Aug. 1, agents and detectives from the New Jersey Drug Enforcement Agency and the NYPD’s Queens Narcotics Major Case Squad recovered the largest amount of fentanyl to date in New York City - more than 140 pounds of the drug in its pure form and nearly 50 more pounds of the drug mixed with other narcotics - from an apartment on 120th Street in Queens.
That bust came just three days after a Colorado man was arraigned in a case out of Manhattan involving 40 pounds of fentanyl, the previous record in New York City.
But those weren’t the only massive fentanyl seizures New York authorities recently executed.
Even more recently, on Sept. 5, authorities took more than 55 pounds of drugs from an apartment on 161st street in Queens, most of which contained a fentanyl/heroin mixture.
The sting operations resulted in four arrests. The street value of the drugs recovered in the most recent two operations was more than $30 million, according to authorities.
The two busts come as overdose deaths hit an all-time high across New York’s five boroughs in 2016. According to the CDC, illicitly-made fentanyl is at the center of a rising drug problem in at least 18 states since 2014.
