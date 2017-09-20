A police officer thought an autistic teen was on drugs — and held him on the ground, video shows

More Videos 0:25 This surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 in cash to Elk Grove resident Pause 7:51 Yuba County shootout ends with suspect killed, two deputies wounded 0:52 Go inside Roseburg Square's new Bellissima Boutique 1:05 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 0:57 Modesto rally supports young immigrants 2:08 Experience the Lodi skydiver plane crash 3:29 Highlights | Downey 41, Pitman 20 3:10 Trump to United Nations: 'Rocket Man is on a suicide mission' 1:54 See where the proposed Delta tunnels would go 1:47 Boost Mobile employee dies a hero Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Bodycam shows Arizona police officer trying to handcuff autistic teen A Buckeye Police Department Officer attempted to handcuff and detain an 14-year-old boy with autism who he mistakenly thought was sniffing an inhalant at a park on July 19. A police investigation found that an officer used reasonable judgement and force but the teen's family is demanding a “face-to-face apology” from the officer and asking that every Buckeye police officer undergo training to better understand people with autism. A Buckeye Police Department Officer attempted to handcuff and detain an 14-year-old boy with autism who he mistakenly thought was sniffing an inhalant at a park on July 19. A police investigation found that an officer used reasonable judgement and force but the teen's family is demanding a “face-to-face apology” from the officer and asking that every Buckeye police officer undergo training to better understand people with autism. YouTube/Buckeye Police Department AZ via Storyful

A Buckeye Police Department Officer attempted to handcuff and detain an 14-year-old boy with autism who he mistakenly thought was sniffing an inhalant at a park on July 19. A police investigation found that an officer used reasonable judgement and force but the teen's family is demanding a “face-to-face apology” from the officer and asking that every Buckeye police officer undergo training to better understand people with autism. YouTube/Buckeye Police Department AZ via Storyful