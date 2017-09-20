College student returns a wallet with $1,500 to a homeowner who won't answer the door

More Videos 7:51 Yuba County shootout ends with suspect killed, two deputies wounded Pause 0:52 Go inside Roseburg Square's new Bellissima Boutique 1:05 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 0:57 Modesto rally supports young immigrants 3:29 Highlights | Downey 41, Pitman 20 1:17 A look from above at the work being done on McHenry Avenue between Modesto, Escalon 0:49 Here's how Hurricane Maria blasting Caribbean island of Guadeloupe looks, sounds like 1:54 See where the proposed Delta tunnels would go 2:11 Postgame Interviews | Downey 41, Pitman 20 0:42 By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto Video Link copy Embed Code copy

This surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 in cash to Elk Grove resident Melissa Vang is thrilled to see goodness lies in the hearts of teens. "God bless this young man's heart," she wrote on Facebook with a post of this video. It shows Tyler Opdyke, 18, leaving her husband's wallet stuffed with $1,500 cash to her doorstep after waiting for someone to answer the door. Vang apologized for not opening the door to strangers, but later found the the teen and thanked him for the kind gesture. Melissa Vang is thrilled to see goodness lies in the hearts of teens. "God bless this young man's heart," she wrote on Facebook with a post of this video. It shows Tyler Opdyke, 18, leaving her husband's wallet stuffed with $1,500 cash to her doorstep after waiting for someone to answer the door. Vang apologized for not opening the door to strangers, but later found the the teen and thanked him for the kind gesture. Video courtesy Melissa Vang

