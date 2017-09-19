His shift was over, but he went back to help someone in need. He died a ‘hero’

More Videos 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium Pause 1:10 Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 3:42 Rescuers discover dog ate rocks to survive on streets 3:12 Injured dog found inside trash bag in Brooklyn, NY 0:43 Man shot to death in west Modesto 1:02 Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 0:28 Watch Turlock firefighters put out blaze, saving Christmas presents in trunk of car 1:31 Local football players sign letters of intent Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Boost Mobile employee dies a hero Police are calling a Boost Mobile employee a hero. Kansas City's 110th homicide claims life of a man who had come to the aid of a female co-worker during an armed robbery Monday afternoon in the 6800 block of Longview Road. Police are calling a Boost Mobile employee a hero. Kansas City's 110th homicide claims life of a man who had come to the aid of a female co-worker during an armed robbery Monday afternoon in the 6800 block of Longview Road. Tammy Ljungblad and Kaitlyn Schwartz The Kansas City Star

