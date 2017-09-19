His shift was over, but he went back to help someone in need. He died a ‘hero’

More Videos

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Pause
Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits 1:10

Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Rescuers discover dog ate rocks to survive on streets 3:42

Rescuers discover dog ate rocks to survive on streets

Injured dog found inside trash bag in Brooklyn, NY 3:12

Injured dog found inside trash bag in Brooklyn, NY

Man shot to death in west Modesto 0:43

Man shot to death in west Modesto

Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out 1:02

Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Watch Turlock firefighters put out blaze, saving Christmas presents in trunk of car 0:28

Watch Turlock firefighters put out blaze, saving Christmas presents in trunk of car

Local football players sign letters of intent 1:31

Local football players sign letters of intent

  • Boost Mobile employee dies a hero

    Police are calling a Boost Mobile employee a hero. Kansas City's 110th homicide claims life of a man who had come to the aid of a female co-worker during an armed robbery Monday afternoon in the 6800 block of Longview Road.

Police are calling a Boost Mobile employee a hero. Kansas City's 110th homicide claims life of a man who had come to the aid of a female co-worker during an armed robbery Monday afternoon in the 6800 block of Longview Road. Tammy Ljungblad and Kaitlyn Schwartz The Kansas City Star
Police are calling a Boost Mobile employee a hero. Kansas City's 110th homicide claims life of a man who had come to the aid of a female co-worker during an armed robbery Monday afternoon in the 6800 block of Longview Road. Tammy Ljungblad and Kaitlyn Schwartz The Kansas City Star

National

His shift was over, but he went back to help someone in need. He died a ‘hero’

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.com

September 19, 2017 03:02 PM

UPDATED September 19, 2017 03:02 PM

As a cellphone store employee finished his shift and was leaving for the day, he saw a man trying to rob a woman working inside. He went back in to help — and was killed, police said.

“This young man was being a hero,” Kansas City Police Sgt. Kari Thompson said Monday. “He was attempting to assist his fellow coworker and making sure she was OK. Unfortunately, his actions ended in his death.”

Police said the shooting happened inside just before 3:15 p.m. Monday at a Boost Mobile store at 6823 Longview Road in south Kansas City, Missouri.

Thompson said officers were sent to the business after receiving a report of an armed robbery. When officers arrived at the scene, police said they found a male victim on the ground inside the store suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Thompson said the victim, an employee of the Boost Mobile store, was leaving the store at the end of his shift when the victim saw a female employee exchanging words with a male who had entered the business and was allegedly trying to rob the store.

Thompson said the victim went back into the cellphone store and confronted the suspect. A struggle ensued and the suspect shot the victim and fled on foot, police said. Police said the victim died at the scene.

“This is an awful situation of many awful situations that we’ve had in our city. This is our 110th homicide all over a robbery,” Thompson said.

No arrests had been reported as of Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline 816-474-8477.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Pause
Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits 1:10

Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Rescuers discover dog ate rocks to survive on streets 3:42

Rescuers discover dog ate rocks to survive on streets

Injured dog found inside trash bag in Brooklyn, NY 3:12

Injured dog found inside trash bag in Brooklyn, NY

Man shot to death in west Modesto 0:43

Man shot to death in west Modesto

Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out 1:02

Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Watch Turlock firefighters put out blaze, saving Christmas presents in trunk of car 0:28

Watch Turlock firefighters put out blaze, saving Christmas presents in trunk of car

Local football players sign letters of intent 1:31

Local football players sign letters of intent

  • Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

    An Instagram video shows a Miami-Dade police officer punching a woman in the face while helping other cops ejecting her from Saturday night’s University of Miami win against Virginia Tech.

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video