8-year-old football players kneel during the national anthem

Watch as 8-year-old Cahokia football players kneel during National Anthem Members of the Junior Comanches youth football team turned their back on the American flag and knelt during the playing of the National Anthem prior to a game on Sept. 17. Members of the Junior Comanches youth football team turned their back on the American flag and knelt during the playing of the National Anthem prior to a game on Sept. 17. Facebook via Latia Cole-Gooden

