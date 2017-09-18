He’s running for re-election. But he can’t poop in public anymore, a court said

More Videos 0:49 Watchers performers dance at the Greek Festival in Modesto Pause 8:48 Into the Deluge: Stories from Hurricane Harvey 2:31 Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers 1:49 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 0:21 Maria picks up strength, becomes a hurricane 1:05 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 3:29 Highlights | Downey 41, Pitman 20 1:03 Solar eclipse 0:29 Watch Oakland Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch show his dance skills 1:27 California Nurses Association protests shelving of single-payer health care bill Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch: Video was used as evidence in 2009 case for pooping in public Kevin Gonzalves, a Merced Irrigation District board director up for re-election, was convicted of a misdemeanor nearly a decade ago for defecating on public property. Gonzalves pleaded no contest and was convicted in 2009 of a single misdemeanor count of being a public nuisance, according to documents obtained by the Sun-Star. Kevin Gonzalves, a Merced Irrigation District board director up for re-election, was convicted of a misdemeanor nearly a decade ago for defecating on public property. Gonzalves pleaded no contest and was convicted in 2009 of a single misdemeanor count of being a public nuisance, according to documents obtained by the Sun-Star.

Kevin Gonzalves, a Merced Irrigation District board director up for re-election, was convicted of a misdemeanor nearly a decade ago for defecating on public property. Gonzalves pleaded no contest and was convicted in 2009 of a single misdemeanor count of being a public nuisance, according to documents obtained by the Sun-Star.