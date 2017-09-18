Wilfredo Lee AP
Wilfredo Lee AP

National

Man who didn’t want to drink alone broke into woman’s home, cops say. He brought beer

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 8:39 AM

STEWARTSTOWN, Pa.

Police say a drunken Pennsylvania man who didn’t want to drink alone forced his way into a woman’s home and sat down with two 12-packs of beer.

Thirty-nine-year-old Sean Haller, of Stewartstown, faces charges including criminal trespass and remained in the York County jail on Monday.

Southern Regional police say a woman called them on Sept. 12 to report Haller had entered her home and refused to leave. Police say Haller had done the same thing in another woman’s home earlier that day.

Police found Haller in the second woman’s home and say he refused to leave, even though there were children inside. They say officers had to go inside and get him.

He faces a preliminary hearing Nov. 1.

More Videos

Watchers performers dance at the Greek Festival in Modesto 0:49

Watchers performers dance at the Greek Festival in Modesto

Pause
Raiders coach Jack Del Rio discusses win 0:52

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio discusses win

Watch Oakland Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch show his dance skills 0:29

Watch Oakland Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch show his dance skills

Trump retweets mock GIF of him hitting Hillary Clinton with golf ball 0:39

Trump retweets mock GIF of him hitting Hillary Clinton with golf ball

Maria picks up strength, becomes a hurricane 0:21

Maria picks up strength, becomes a hurricane

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 1:05

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial

Highlights | Downey 41, Pitman 20 3:29

Highlights | Downey 41, Pitman 20

Solar eclipse 1:03

Solar eclipse

Officer involved in shooting describes encounter with knife-wielding man 1:31

Officer involved in shooting describes encounter with knife-wielding man

California's Chief Justice tells ICE to stay out of courtrooms 1:13

California's Chief Justice tells ICE to stay out of courtrooms

  • (Not so) smooth criminals

    Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

(Not so) smooth criminals

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

Nicole Cvetnic McClatchy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video