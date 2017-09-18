Missing man's body sat in a truck in an airport parking lot for eight months

More Videos 2:31 Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers Pause 1:49 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 0:21 Maria picks up strength, becomes a hurricane 3:29 Highlights | Downey 41, Pitman 20 1:05 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 0:49 Watchers performers dance at the Greek Festival in Modesto 0:39 Trump retweets mock GIF of him hitting Hillary Clinton with golf ball 0:31 Forced to cancel show, Coldplay dedicated this new song to storm-hit Houston 2:58 Fair worker falls from Ferris wheel after trying to rescue children 0:29 Watch Oakland Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch show his dance skills Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers Carolina Potter describes her frustrations at how Lenexa and KCI Airport police handled her missing person report on her husband Randy Potter. He was missing for eight months until Kansas City police found Potter’s body last week at KCI Airport when they were alerted to a foul odor coming from a truck. He appeared to have died by suicide. His family wants to know why his body was not found sooner. Carolina Potter describes her frustrations at how Lenexa and KCI Airport police handled her missing person report on her husband Randy Potter. He was missing for eight months until Kansas City police found Potter’s body last week at KCI Airport when they were alerted to a foul odor coming from a truck. He appeared to have died by suicide. His family wants to know why his body was not found sooner. Allison Long and Ian Cummings The Kansas City Star

