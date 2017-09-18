‘Shoot me!’ the student told police, brandishing a knife.

More Videos 0:49 Watchers performers dance at the Greek Festival in Modesto Pause 0:52 Raiders coach Jack Del Rio discusses win 1:05 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 0:49 Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. 0:39 Trump retweets mock GIF of him hitting Hillary Clinton with golf ball 3:29 Highlights | Downey 41, Pitman 20 2:38 Sights and Sounds | Downey 41, Pitman 20 0:41 1919 Seagrave Pumper arrives in Modesto 2:44 Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman 1:05 Watch the California National Guard's action-packed training exercise at Camp Roberts Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police A 21-year-old man, identified as Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz by a university spokesman, according to reports, was fatally shot by campus police on the university’s Atlanta campus late Saturday, September 16, after refusing drop a knife. In this video, police are seen pointing guns at Schultz, and heard ordering him to “drop the knife,” as well as asking his name. Schultz, who appears to be barefoot, shouts “shoot me.” He advances towards one of the officers and is then shot. Reports said he died in a nearby hospital on September 17. A 21-year-old man, identified as Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz by a university spokesman, according to reports, was fatally shot by campus police on the university’s Atlanta campus late Saturday, September 16, after refusing drop a knife. In this video, police are seen pointing guns at Schultz, and heard ordering him to “drop the knife,” as well as asking his name. Schultz, who appears to be barefoot, shouts “shoot me.” He advances towards one of the officers and is then shot. Reports said he died in a nearby hospital on September 17. Vimeo/Maxim Mints via Storyful

A 21-year-old man, identified as Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz by a university spokesman, according to reports, was fatally shot by campus police on the university’s Atlanta campus late Saturday, September 16, after refusing drop a knife. In this video, police are seen pointing guns at Schultz, and heard ordering him to “drop the knife,” as well as asking his name. Schultz, who appears to be barefoot, shouts “shoot me.” He advances towards one of the officers and is then shot. Reports said he died in a nearby hospital on September 17. Vimeo/Maxim Mints via Storyful