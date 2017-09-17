‘Busty’ high school girl was kicked out of class. Some students defend the teacher.

More Videos 0:48 Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation' Pause 0:41 11-year-old Virginia boy mows White House lawn 0:49 Greek Festival dancing 1:05 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 0:49 Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. 3:29 Highlights | Downey 41, Pitman 20 2:56 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas talks about Scott and Laci 5:49 Peterson Archives: Jurors talk about not forgetting Laci Peterson 8:19 Peterson Archives: Then-prosecutor Fladager discusses Peterson case 5:12 Peterson Archives: Jurors discuss sending Scott Peterson to his death Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation' A Joplin, Mo., mom says a teacher called her 17-year-old daughter “busty” and “plus-sized” and kicked her out of class for wearing a blouse that “didn’t cover her cleavage properly.” Melissa Barber says Kelsey Anderson was singled out at Joplin High School last Friday. A Joplin, Mo., mom says a teacher called her 17-year-old daughter “busty” and “plus-sized” and kicked her out of class for wearing a blouse that “didn’t cover her cleavage properly.” Melissa Barber says Kelsey Anderson was singled out at Joplin High School last Friday. Melissa Barber Facebook

