White House denies reports that U.S. is staying in the Paris Climate Accord

The White House denied multiple reports that the U.S. may stay in the Paris Climate Accord.
Our position on the Paris agreement has not changed. @POTUS has been clear, US withdrawing unless we get pro-America terms.— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 16, 2017
The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump’s administration signaled a shift to European officials from the decision in June to leave the agreement.
“The U.S. has stated that they will not renegotiate the Paris accord, but they will try to review the terms on which they could be engaged under this agreement,” European Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Cañete told The Wall Street Journal.
The climate agreement was formed in a global effort to cut back on climate change emissions.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Comments