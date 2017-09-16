President Donald Trump speaks about the U.S. role in the Paris climate change accord, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks about the U.S. role in the Paris climate change accord, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP
President Donald Trump speaks about the U.S. role in the Paris climate change accord, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP

National

White House denies reports that U.S. is staying in the Paris Climate Accord

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

September 16, 2017 3:06 PM

The White House denied multiple reports that the U.S. may stay in the Paris Climate Accord.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump’s administration signaled a shift to European officials from the decision in June to leave the agreement.

“The U.S. has stated that they will not renegotiate the Paris accord, but they will try to review the terms on which they could be engaged under this agreement,” European Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Cañete told The Wall Street Journal.

The climate agreement was formed in a global effort to cut back on climate change emissions.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video