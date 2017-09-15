‘First Amendment and boobs’: CNN’s Brooke Baldwin blasts sports analyst for comment

CNN news anchor and UNC-Chapel Hill grad Brooke Baldwin fired back on air Friday against a Fox News sports analyst who said he only believes in two things completely: “the First Amendment and boobs.”
Clay Travis made the comment during a segment hosted by Baldwin about Jemele Hill, an ESPN on-air personality who came under fire this week for calling President Donald Trump a white supremacist.
WATCH: Fox Sports' @ClayTravis tells @BrookeBCNN the two things he cares about are "the first amendment and boobs.."— Yashar Ali (@yashar) September 15, 2017
“I believe in only two things completely: the First Amendment and boobs,” Travis told Baldwin, who quickly interrupted him.
“I just want to make sure I heard you correctly as a woman anchoring this show,” Baldwin said. “What did you say? You believe in the First Amendment and B-O-O-B-S?”
“Boobs,” Travis said. “Two things that have never let me down in this entire country’s history: the First Amendment and boobs.”
Baldwin went on to say she couldn’t believe Travis made the remark “live on national television and with a female host.”
Baldwin graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill’s journalism school in 2001. She gave the commencement speech at UNC last spring, saying, “I am proud to be a woman in this era.”
In a Twitter post Friday, Baldwin showed her disbelief about what happened. “Note to men – that is never okay,” she wrote.
That was... I just... it was one of those thought bubbles "did he actually say that on MY SHOW?!" Note to men -- that is never okay. #smh— Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBCNN) September 15, 2017
Meanwhile, Travis made light of situation.
“CNN is so offended that they already called me and asked if I could come back on Monday,” he wrote on Twitter. “Too perfect.”
CNN is so offended that they already called me and asked if I could come back on Monday. Too perfect.— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 15, 2017
