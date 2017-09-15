CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin prepares to take the stage before addressing the 2017 class during UNC-Chapel Hill's commencement ceremony last spring.
‘First Amendment and boobs’: CNN’s Brooke Baldwin blasts sports analyst for comment

By Sarah Nagem

September 15, 2017 4:52 PM

CNN news anchor and UNC-Chapel Hill grad Brooke Baldwin fired back on air Friday against a Fox News sports analyst who said he only believes in two things completely: “the First Amendment and boobs.”

Clay Travis made the comment during a segment hosted by Baldwin about Jemele Hill, an ESPN on-air personality who came under fire this week for calling President Donald Trump a white supremacist.

“I believe in only two things completely: the First Amendment and boobs,” Travis told Baldwin, who quickly interrupted him.

“I just want to make sure I heard you correctly as a woman anchoring this show,” Baldwin said. “What did you say? You believe in the First Amendment and B-O-O-B-S?”

“Boobs,” Travis said. “Two things that have never let me down in this entire country’s history: the First Amendment and boobs.”

Baldwin went on to say she couldn’t believe Travis made the remark “live on national television and with a female host.”

Baldwin graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill’s journalism school in 2001. She gave the commencement speech at UNC last spring, saying, “I am proud to be a woman in this era.”

In a Twitter post Friday, Baldwin showed her disbelief about what happened. “Note to men – that is never okay,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Travis made light of situation.

“CNN is so offended that they already called me and asked if I could come back on Monday,” he wrote on Twitter. “Too perfect.”

Sarah Nagem: 919-829-4635, @sarah_nagem

