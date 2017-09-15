She abandoned her purse amid a school shooting. Someone stole it and spent $36,000, police say

Police in Spokane County, Wash. are looking for suspects they say broke into a mother’s car, stole her purse and racked up $36,000 in fraudulent charges—all as the parent rushed to check on her child after a school shooting Wednesday left one student dead.
“Property crimes themselves are typically hard for victims to deal with, especially when identity theft and fraud are involved,” the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook. “[B]ut the fact these criminals took advantage of such a tragic situation is particularly heinous.”
The shooting at Freeman High School, southeast of Spokane, killed Sam Strahan, 15, and left three other girls injured, according to the Spokane Spokesman-Review. The high school serves about 300 students, and the shooting only lasted a minute.
Caleb Sharpe, 15, is in custody in connection with the shooting and has been charged with first-degree murder. Witnesses and investigators told the Spokesman-Review that the suspect had brought a rifle and a handgun to school, and that the shooting happened just as classes were beginning for the day, around 10 a.m.
The shooter opened fire outside a biology classroom, the Spokesman-Review reports, resulting in a bloody, terrifying and chaotic scene.
“I was putting my backpack away and I heard a loud pop, and I turned around. He was walking around,” Elisa Vigil, 14, told the newspaper. “He had his pistol. His face was completely passive. He shot someone in the head. I crouched down in the hall. I looked up and a girl screamed, ‘Help me, help me, help me.’ The hall was empty. She was shot in the back. I looked to my right, and there was a boy and he was shot in the head.”
Police are still looking for suspects in the case of the purse that was stolen amid the shooting and its aftermath on Wednesday.
They released photos on social media showing the suspects they believe stole the mother’s purse.
Other parents also left their cars on the same highway as they checked on their children after the shooting, according to KOMO News.
Authorities described the crime on Facebook, saying it happened just minutes or hours after the shooting.
“Sometime between 10:30 a.m. and noon, the suspect(s) entered a vehicle parked along Hwy. 27 and stole a purse hastily left behind by a worried parent,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Since the purse was stolen, the suspect(s) have fraudulently cashed checks and used stolen credit cards of the victim’s exceeding $36,000.”
