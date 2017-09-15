Officer Michael Hamill, middle, has been suspended with pay pending a Gainesville Police Department investigation into alleged anti-Semitic Facebook posts.
One of the Florida ‘hot cops’ is in the hot seat for alleged hate posts on Facebook

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

September 15, 2017 2:13 PM

During the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, a selfie of three Gainesville, Florida police officers went viral after people swooned over the officers’ looks.

By Friday, Officer Michael Hamill, who was featured in the selfie, was suspended with pay after the department received a complaint that Hamill allegedly wrote anti-Semitic posts on Facebook, according to the Gainesville Sun.

In one screenshot from April 2013, obtained by the Gainesville Sun, Hamill’s account posted: “Who knew that reading jewish jokes before I go to bed would not only make me feel better about myself but also help me to sleep better as well. Here is one for everybody, ‘What’s the difference between boy scouts and jews?’ Anybody know? Well it is because ‘Boy scouts come back from their camps.’”

Hamill was seemingly unapologetic when a person called the post “messed up.”

“U don’t like it? don’t read it then,” Hamill replied according to the Gainesville Sun.

Going further back, in 2011, Hamill’s account posted: “so I find it funny that people will talk about how our government needs to do something about our economy and in reality it’s YOU who needs to stop taking advantage of our system and get a life and do something with your life. Gotta love reality when it hits you in the face. Stupid people annoy me. Put them in an oven and deal with them the Hitler way. Haha.”

On Thursday, the Independent Florida Alligator reported that the original selfie garnered more than 183,000 comments and 292,000 likes. By Friday evening, the original post was removed from the Gainesville Police Department Facebook page.

A spokesperson from GPD told the Gainesville Sun that Hamill’s suspension was not necessarily a disciplinary action, but is “just a part of the internal investigative process.”

A GPD statement said that the department “takes the allegations extremely seriously.”

