He’s building his lawn-mowing business. Today, he did the White House lawn. He’s 11.

11-year-old Virginia boy mows White House lawn Eleven-year-old Frank “FX” Giaccio landed the ultimate lawn mowing gig on Sept. 15, The White House. The opportunity came after Giaccio wrote a letter to the President, which White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read to the press. According to Sanders, Giaccio wrote that it would be his “honor to mow the White House lawn.” Eleven-year-old Frank “FX” Giaccio landed the ultimate lawn mowing gig on Sept. 15, The White House. The opportunity came after Giaccio wrote a letter to the President, which White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read to the press. According to Sanders, Giaccio wrote that it would be his “honor to mow the White House lawn.” The White House

