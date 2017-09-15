He says he wasn’t named police chief because he’s white. So he's suing for $1 million

The former acting head of a New Jersey police department claims he wasn’t offered a promotion because he is white — and is suing for $1 million.
Anthony Salerno Jr., the former acting chief of the Asbury Park Police Department, filed a lawsuit on Aug. 30 because he believes he wasn’t promoted to full chief due to his race, according to NJ.com.
Salerno, despite being the top officer in the department, retired as a deputy chief last spring, according to App.
And there’s a reason for that, Salerno argues in his suit: Mayor John Moor, Councilman Jesse Kendle and Councilwoman Yvonne Clayton prevented him from becoming a full chief to “satisfy their agenda of promoting more officers of color in the [police] Department.”
Moor is white, while Kendle and Clayton are black, according to NJ.com.
“It is clear that racial motivations, not financial considerations, are forestalling the legitimate promotion of Deputy Chief Anthony Salerno,” the lawsuit says.
In May 2014, Salerno was promoted from captain to deputy chief, according to NJ.com, becoming acting chief after the retirement of then-police chief Mark Kinnon.
He said he remained “acting” for 29 months, eventually being denied a promotion to “full” chief even though he was asked to stay on until the conclusion of 2017.
Salerno, now 64, would have had to retire by this December when he turned 65, per state laws, according to App.
When he retired, according to NJ.com, he received a payout of $127,000 for unused vacation and sick time.
The suit also claims that city officials didn’t offer promotions to cops suggested by Salerno because “the city would have to promote white officers to the rank of chief of police, deputy chief, captain, lieutenant and sergeant given the racial composition of the current promotional lists.”
Salerno is seeking $1 million in damages, according to App.
Moor said in an email to NJ.com that the “city and its representatives do not comment on either pending or ongoing litigation.”
It’s not the first time Salerno has been involved in a lawsuit, albeit from the other side.
In 2006, Jessenia Davila-Vick, a former Asbury Park police officer, filed a suit against Salerno, alleging that during his time as police captain he created a hostile work environment that sometimes included sexual harassment, according to App.
The suit was settled in 2011. Salerno was told to avoid contact with the officer — but she reported more harassment from the police chief three years later. She was indicted on one count of possession of a controlled substance in August and is no longer a member of the police department.
And just over a month before Salerno’s current suit, Sgt. Marshawn Love, of the Asbury Park police, filed a suit against the police department, saying it refuses to promote black police officers, according to NJ.com.
Following a disciplinary hearing pushed by Salerno in 2016, Love was demoted two ranks, according to App.
Love, who also wanted the top police job, claims he was penalized for being black, and filed a suit.
Salerno was named a defendant in that case.
