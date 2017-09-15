More Videos

  • You will be surprised to see what the candid critter cam caught

    By teaming up with local citizens statewide, the 'North Carolina Candid Critters' wildlife survey continues to increase scientists’ knowledge of mammal distribution in the state as the largest-ever camera-trap study of its kind.

By teaming up with local citizens statewide, the 'North Carolina Candid Critters' wildlife survey continues to increase scientists' knowledge of mammal distribution in the state as the largest-ever camera-trap study of its kind.
By teaming up with local citizens statewide, the 'North Carolina Candid Critters' wildlife survey continues to increase scientists’ knowledge of mammal distribution in the state as the largest-ever camera-trap study of its kind. Jeremy Frieling and NC Museum of Natural Sciences

Always dreamed of attracting a Bigfoot? She says her spray will do the trick

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

September 15, 2017 7:27 AM

The nation’s endless search for proof of Bigfoot’s existence may soon come to an end.

A North Carolina-based wife and mother has home brewed a spray that she says can attract any Bigfoot within a mile and a half.

Sold at $7 a bottle, the “environmentally friendly” Bigfoot Juice also doubles as a bug spray, said creator Allie Megan Webb, who runs Happy Body Care out of Marion. She created it sitting at her kitchen table.

“How do you know it works?” Webb asked, laughing. “That’s a tough question. I guess I could ask how do you know it doesn’t work?”

Vivian Price Photography

Field tests have been done, she said, and they include a recent outing by the research group Bigfoot 911, in which a Bigfoot sighting was reported. It happened the first week of August, in the woods of McDowell County. The report made national news.

“I think that’s enough to say it can attract a Bigfoot,” says Webb. “To attract a Bigfoot, you need a smell that is woodsy enough to keep from scaring him off. But slightly different enough to make him curious, and come to investigate.”

Market reaction to the spray, which is sold on the internet, has ranged from excitement to giggles. This includes a guy named Jeffrey Wilson of Hawaii, who wanted to know if she made a troll repellent.

  • Has Bigfoot been spotted in NC? One resident says he caught it on camera in 2015.

    In 2015, a Boone man submitted a video to a Charlotte news station of a possible Bigfoot sighting in Western North Carolina. Is it real, or is that a person running around in a gorilla costume?

Has Bigfoot been spotted in NC? One resident says he caught it on camera in 2015.

In 2015, a Boone man submitted a video to a Charlotte news station of a possible Bigfoot sighting in Western North Carolina. Is it real, or is that a person running around in a gorilla costume?

WBTV

Webb — who also created a dog deodorant called Stinky Dog Spray — understands people may doubt the product. She won’t swear there is a Bigfoot herself.

“But I do believe there is something out there in the woods,” she says. “I’m definitely not trying to make fun of people who believe. A lot of people are more serious about this (juice) than I thought. There are people around the world inclined to believe Bigfoot is real.”

That includes her husband, Corey, a member of Bigfoot 911 since 2014. He was out the night of Aug. 4 when Bigfoot 911 reported spotting “a large bipedal animal covered in hair.” Corey didn’t see it himself, but he’s a believer.

She gives him a lot of credit for Bigfoot Juice. He was using her home-concocted bug spray during Bigfoot hunts, and asked her to make something less “feminine smelling.” She started whipping things together and found a more musky, outdoors smell. Next thing you know, the team spotted a Bigfoot.

Coincidental? Maybe. Opportune? Definitely.

Corey Webb guesses the secret of the juice is that it masks human odors, which could frighten a Bigfoot. “Honestly, I don’t know if it’s a key to finding Bigfoot, but it’s definitely not going to hurt your chances,” he says.

His advice if you attract a Bigfoot with the juice?

“Just stand there. I wouldn’t run. There are no reports of a Bigfoot being aggressive.”

His wife suggests something else, however. “Pull out your camera immediately.”

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

Bigfoot Juice

Visit Facebook at Happy Body Care on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Happybodymarion/. Happy Body Care makes toxin free, essential oil products, including Happy Toosh Cream, Happy Clothes detergent and Happy Lips lip balm. Details: 828-442-0642.

