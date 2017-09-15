National

While retrieving items from her estranged husband, she smeared feces on his toothbrush, police say

By Greg Hadley

September 15, 2017 06:39 AM

UPDATED September 15, 2017 08:12 AM

A woman has been arrested on violating a protective order in Ansonia, Connecticut, after her estranged husband alleged that she had tampered with his personal property in a very disgusting way.

Leslie Laing, a resident of Milford, turned herself in to police on Thursday, according to the Connecticut Post. According to police, Laing had an active warrant out for her arrest because her husband said she had violated the terms of a protective order he had obtained in court from a previous domestic violence arrest.

According to NBC Connecticut, Laing’s husband told police that she had been retrieving items in his home when she tampered with his property. Specifically, Laing allegedly smeared feces on the man’s toothbrush.

WFSB reports that police seized the toothbrush and tested it for DNA. The DNA from the feces on it matched Laing’s.

Laing was arrested and released on $1,000 bond, according to WFSB. She is scheduled to appear in court on Friday. Online court records indicate she is also facing two pending cases of disorderly conduct from incidents in 2015 and 2016.

If Laing is convicted of criminally violating a protective order, she could face between 1 and 5 years in prison or a fine up to $5,000.

According to statistics from the Center for Disease Control, 1 in 4 men will suffer some form of physical violence by a partner in their lifetime.

According to academic studies, toothbrush sanitation is an issue for many Americans. Per USA Today, if your toothbrush is exposed to the air in the bathroom, every time you flush the toilet, you risk contaminating the toothbrush with fecal matter.

The good news is that medical experts say that most germs and bacteria that get on your toothbrush won’t hurt you as long as you use toothpaste.

