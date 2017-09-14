How a private meeting with Billy Graham changed actor Steve McQueen’s life

More Videos 11:07 Police: 5-year-old found dead in attack that severely injured mother Pause 2:44 Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman 1:05 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 2:51 Watch: Video was used as evidence in 2009 case for pooping in public 1:33 Happy and ‘grumpy’, pair are set to ‘search for America’ 8:19 Peterson Archives: Then-prosecutor Fladager discusses Peterson case 1:10 In search of better-tasting vegetables 2:22 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha discusses movies, abusive relationships 2:56 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas talks about Scott and Laci 3:40 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas says she knew Laci 'wasn't coming back' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Steve McQueen got a Bible from Billy Graham, he later died while holding on to it. Actor Steve McQueen, who personified cool during his nearly two decades as a Hollywood superstar, retreated from the glamor and excesses of the movie scene late in his short life and embraced Christianity. When he died at age 50, McQueen was clutching a Bible – one given to him by Billy Graham. Actor Steve McQueen, who personified cool during his nearly two decades as a Hollywood superstar, retreated from the glamor and excesses of the movie scene late in his short life and embraced Christianity. When he died at age 50, McQueen was clutching a Bible – one given to him by Billy Graham.

