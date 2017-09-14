‘I just wanted to end it for her:’ 88-year-old man attacks sick wife with a hammer, police say

Martin Turkiewicz went one weekend in September to visit his wife, who had been stricken with dementia, in a nursing home in Cheektowaga, New York.
But he brought a hammer with him and had one goal, which he relayed to his son, according to The Buffalo News.
"He advised him, 'I am going to kill your mother,'" Assistant District Attorney Danielle D'Abate said, according to The Buffalo News.
According to WKBW, Turkiewicz is now accused of assault and attempted murder after he struck his wife with a hammer on Sept. 9.
"I just wanted to end it for her," Turkiewicz, 88, told police of his 86-year-old wife, Rita, The Buffalo News reported Wednesday.
After the alleged attack, Rita suffered two skull fractures but is recovering, per The Buffalo News.
Defense attorneys told WKBW that Rita suffered from dementia and her husband was her caretaker for seven years. They called Turkiewicz actions a "crime of compassion" to end his wife’s suffering.
Diane Cline, one of the couple's daughters, said Rita’s condition had gotten progressively worse over the years, but her father didn’t give up on her, WKBW reported. Her condition also got to the point where she refused food or physical therapy.
"He was her caregiver 24-7 at home, along with cooking and cleaning," Cline told The Buffalo News. "It was his hope to keep her at home, where she was most comfortable. Mom always came first, even before his own medical issues."
Turkiewicz reported that he admitted his actions to investigators soon after they occurred.
"I hope I didn't make it worse for her," Turkiewicz told police, according to The Buffalo News."I felt so sorry for her. She suffered."
Bail for Turkiewicz was set at $10,000 cash or $50,000 bond. Other conditions prohibit him from contacting his wife, according to WKBW.
