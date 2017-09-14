Some are saying Rapper XXXtentacion’s new music video depicting a white child being hanged went too far.
A rapper's new video shows a white child being 'lynched.' Some say he went too far

By Donovan Harrell

September 14, 2017 1:06 PM

Rapper XXXtentacion's new music video has sparked outrage for depicting a white child being 'lynched' as a black child watches.

The video for his single “Look At Me!,” which was released Tuesday, covers a variety of racially-charged topics, including police brutality, protests and lynchings.

Warning: Video contains graphic imagery and language:

It shows imagery of the high profile deaths of Philando Castile, Heather Heyer and Emmett Till. XXXtentacion, a 19-year old Florida-Based rapper, according to Fox News, also hangs from a noose himself while rapping about racial violence.

Then, it shows a man walking a white and black child into a theater. The white child’s head is placed into a noose and he’s lifted into the air.

LaShawnna Stanley, the casting director for the video, told Fox News that it was difficult to find a parent that would allow their child to be hanged in the video.

“I called a lot of parents. It was a direct booking. No one was OK with their white child getting lynched,” Stanley told Fox News. “With all the racial tension in the world right now, they were nervous.”

Finally, a mother agreed to the video because “she understood the vision” of the video, which was that the “little white boy and black boy show innocence,” Stanley told Fox News.

The underlying theme, according to Stanley, was that society has become used to violent imagery of black people being brutalized, but a white child facing similar violence is more shocking.

Some Twitter users said the rapper went too far and that his message only encouraged more hate through “clickbait.”

Others agreed with the message Stanley said the video was trying to promote.

