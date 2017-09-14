The signs marking the offices for the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center are seen on top of the U.S. Steel tower on Monday, April 3, 2017, in Pittsburgh.
Patient with item stuck in genitals was photographed by ‘ton’ of hospital workers, report says

The Associated Press

September 14, 2017 11:05 AM

BEDFORD, Pa.

The Health Department has cited a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center hospital where staff took photos and videos of a patient being treated for a foreign object lodged in their genitals.

UPMC says the behavior is “abhorrent and violates the mission of UPMC Bedford and the overall values of UPMC.” The hospital network, Pennsylvania’s largest, says it self-reported the violations.

Pennlive.com reports an employee came forward to complain about the images circulating around the hospital. Another employee told investigators there were so many people crammed into an operating room taking photos on Dec. 23 that it was “like a cheerleader-type pyramid.”

Another employee told the health department “the patient was the focal point of all the chaos and that there was a ‘ton’ of people in the room,” Pennlive.com reports.

The Health Department says the hospital suspended one doctor for seven days and another for 28 days. It is also replacing the hospital’s nursing director for surgical services.

