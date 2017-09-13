Social media has discovered Denny’s sausage mascot, actually introduced in 2014, and the comparisons are, well, unflattering.
Social media has discovered Denny’s sausage mascot, actually introduced in 2014, and the comparisons are, well, unflattering. Twitter
Social media has discovered Denny’s sausage mascot, actually introduced in 2014, and the comparisons are, well, unflattering. Twitter

National

Denny’s says it won’t flush a sausage mascot that is getting dumped on online

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

September 13, 2017 1:30 PM

Social media just discovered that Denny’s sausage mascot looks like a health-code violation.

In fact, the hat-wearing sausage resembles something more normally found in a Denny’s restroom, according to some.

Despite an avalanche of online mockery, Denny’s tells The Huffington Post that it has no plans to flush the mascot, which debuted in 2014 as part of the “Grand Slams” web series. In fact, the company’s embracing the furor.

“Sausage has been looking for an opportunity to out-shadow his breakfast counterparts for a while, so it was only a matter of time before he tried to jump into the spotlight,” John Dillon, chief marketing officer at Denny’s, said in a statement. “While this unflattering comparison was never in his plan, he won’t let it stop him from enjoying his 15 minutes of fame.”

Dillon added, “We do not have any plans to change how Sausage looks because … well, he looks exactly how a breakfast sausage should look. And of course, we’d hate to give Sausage a complex because we – and his Grand Slams family – love him just the way he is!”

Denny’s has almost 1,600 restaurants in the United States.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video