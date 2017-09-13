Deputy asks Irma evacuee what will cheer her up. ‘A dance,’ she says

More Videos 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium Pause 2:29 United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 0:17 FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations 4:11 Cops ask for help in finding suspected dealers that let mother OD'ed in front of her kids 1:44 Protesters rally against FCC net neutrality vote 1:38 Students get up-close look at the dangers of drinking and driving 1:29 Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 0:37 Watch Duckie, the puppy with 'swimmer's syndrome,' take first steps 1:51 Restaurant surveillance video catches purse thieves in action. The diners didn't notice. 0:37 Watch Thomas Fire flames continue to rage behind Montecito home Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Irma made an evacuee nervous so this deputy danced with her A deputy with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office offered to help cheer up a woman at a shelter during Hurricane Irma who "looked worried about the storm and kind of sad." She told him a dance would help. This video the office posted on Sept. 11, 2017 shows how Deputy Froelich helped comfort her during a difficult time. A deputy with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office offered to help cheer up a woman at a shelter during Hurricane Irma who "looked worried about the storm and kind of sad." She told him a dance would help. This video the office posted on Sept. 11, 2017 shows how Deputy Froelich helped comfort her during a difficult time. Osceola County Sheriff's Office

A deputy with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office offered to help cheer up a woman at a shelter during Hurricane Irma who "looked worried about the storm and kind of sad." She told him a dance would help. This video the office posted on Sept. 11, 2017 shows how Deputy Froelich helped comfort her during a difficult time. Osceola County Sheriff's Office