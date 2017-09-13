Deputy asks Irma evacuee what will cheer her up. ‘A dance,’ she says

A video posted Monday of an Osceola County, Florida, sheriff’s deputy dancing with an Irma evacuee at a shelter has gone viral.
The deputy visited the shelter and noticed a senior who looked worried, the department said on Facebook. He asked what would cheer her up. A dance, she replied.
So the deputy danced with her – and sang to her. The video posted by the sheriff’s department had been viewed 106,000 times and shared 2,600 times by Wednesday morning.
“This is definitely a dance she won’t forget,” says the post.
About 6.5 million Floridians were under mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders Sunday as Hurricane Irma slammed into the Florida Keys as a Category 4 hurricane, then weakened to a tropical storm Monday as it brought dangerous storm surge flooding to Jacksonville. The storm then moved on to Georgia and South Carolina.
