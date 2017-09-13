Deputy asks Irma evacuee what will cheer her up. ‘A dance,’ she says

More Videos

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Pause
United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations 0:17

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations

Cops ask for help in finding suspected dealers that let mother OD'ed in front of her kids 4:11

Cops ask for help in finding suspected dealers that let mother OD'ed in front of her kids

Protesters rally against FCC net neutrality vote 1:44

Protesters rally against FCC net neutrality vote

Students get up-close look at the dangers of drinking and driving 1:38

Students get up-close look at the dangers of drinking and driving

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

Watch Duckie, the puppy with 'swimmer's syndrome,' take first steps 0:37

Watch Duckie, the puppy with 'swimmer's syndrome,' take first steps

Restaurant surveillance video catches purse thieves in action. The diners didn't notice. 1:51

Restaurant surveillance video catches purse thieves in action. The diners didn't notice.

Watch Thomas Fire flames continue to rage behind Montecito home 0:37

Watch Thomas Fire flames continue to rage behind Montecito home

  • Irma made an evacuee nervous so this deputy danced with her

    A deputy with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office offered to help cheer up a woman at a shelter during Hurricane Irma who "looked worried about the storm and kind of sad." She told him a dance would help. This video the office posted on Sept. 11, 2017 shows how Deputy Froelich helped comfort her during a difficult time.

A deputy with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office offered to help cheer up a woman at a shelter during Hurricane Irma who "looked worried about the storm and kind of sad." She told him a dance would help. This video the office posted on Sept. 11, 2017 shows how Deputy Froelich helped comfort her during a difficult time. Osceola County Sheriff's Office
A deputy with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office offered to help cheer up a woman at a shelter during Hurricane Irma who "looked worried about the storm and kind of sad." She told him a dance would help. This video the office posted on Sept. 11, 2017 shows how Deputy Froelich helped comfort her during a difficult time. Osceola County Sheriff's Office

National

Deputy asks Irma evacuee what will cheer her up. ‘A dance,’ she says

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

September 13, 2017 10:48 AM

UPDATED September 14, 2017 05:54 AM

A video posted Monday of an Osceola County, Florida, sheriff’s deputy dancing with an Irma evacuee at a shelter has gone viral.

The deputy visited the shelter and noticed a senior who looked worried, the department said on Facebook. He asked what would cheer her up. A dance, she replied.

So the deputy danced with her – and sang to her. The video posted by the sheriff’s department had been viewed 106,000 times and shared 2,600 times by Wednesday morning.

“This is definitely a dance she won’t forget,” says the post.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

About 6.5 million Floridians were under mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders Sunday as Hurricane Irma slammed into the Florida Keys as a Category 4 hurricane, then weakened to a tropical storm Monday as it brought dangerous storm surge flooding to Jacksonville. The storm then moved on to Georgia and South Carolina.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Pause
United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations 0:17

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations

Cops ask for help in finding suspected dealers that let mother OD'ed in front of her kids 4:11

Cops ask for help in finding suspected dealers that let mother OD'ed in front of her kids

Protesters rally against FCC net neutrality vote 1:44

Protesters rally against FCC net neutrality vote

Students get up-close look at the dangers of drinking and driving 1:38

Students get up-close look at the dangers of drinking and driving

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

Watch Duckie, the puppy with 'swimmer's syndrome,' take first steps 0:37

Watch Duckie, the puppy with 'swimmer's syndrome,' take first steps

Restaurant surveillance video catches purse thieves in action. The diners didn't notice. 1:51

Restaurant surveillance video catches purse thieves in action. The diners didn't notice.

Watch Thomas Fire flames continue to rage behind Montecito home 0:37

Watch Thomas Fire flames continue to rage behind Montecito home

  • Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

    An Instagram video shows a Miami-Dade police officer punching a woman in the face while helping other cops ejecting her from Saturday night’s University of Miami win against Virginia Tech.

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video