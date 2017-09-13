‘Don’t Tase me, I’m pregnant!’: She says a police officer ignored her pleas

More Videos 0:14 Road sign's message surprises driver on Carpenter Road in Modesto Pause 11:07 Police: 5-year-old found dead in attack that severely injured mother 2:03 Keys resident spent Hurricane Irma on his sailboat 0:23 Nun with chainsaw gets to work on post-Irma cleanup 1:21 Preview the menu at Loza Wine & Crepes 7:50 Pigskin Postgame Wrap, Week 2 2:44 Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman 0:42 By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 1:03 Solar eclipse 1:41 These NFL players protested the national anthem in Week 1 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A witness who watched and filmed part of a confrontation between Pass Christian police officers and a Pass Christian woman says the woman walked away to de-escalate the tense situation. The witness said the officer came after the woman, wrestled her to the ground and used a stun gun to subdue her. The witness said the woman was yelling "Wait, wait, wait, I'm pregnant, I'm pregnant" to the officer to keep her from slamming her to the ground. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

