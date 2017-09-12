Sister Margaret Ann is helping clean up downed trees after Hurricane Irma.
This nun has a chainsaw, and she’s using it to help clean up after Irma

By Teresa Welsh

twelsh@mcclatchy.com

September 12, 2017 8:02 PM

One wouldn’t say a nun with a chainsaw is a common sight — even in Florida, home to all things out of the ordinary.

But Sister Margaret Ann is a nun with a chainsaw, and she’s using it to do her part to help her neighborhood recover after Hurricane Irma.

An off-duty officer from the Miami-Dade Police Department spotted Sister Margaret Ann, in full habit, cutting trees that had been knocked down near roads. She is from Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School, about 15 miles from the Atlantic shore.

“Thank you Sister and all of our neighbors that are working together to get through this!” the police department wrote on Facebook along with photos of Sister Margaret Ann at work.

While Miami was spared the worst of Hurricane Irma as it passed over the weekend, the city and surrounding area sustained plenty of downed trees and flooding.

