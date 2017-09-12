Really bad choice for a getaway car leads to accused bank robber’s capture, police say

A woman police say robbed Wells Fargo Bank and took a taxi home has been arrested, an investigator said.
Dominique R. Spears, 35, of St. Martin, was arrested at her apartment on Washington Avenue on Tuesday after a Yellow Cab driver answered police questions and recalled taking her home from the bank, Ocean Springs Police Capt. William Jackson said.
The bank holdup was reported at 10:51 a.m. Patrol officers who went to the scene obtained a description of the woman, including a tattoo on her neck, and that a she had left in a Yellow Cab, Jackson said.
The bank is on Bienville Boulevard, also known as U.S. 90, and is across the highway from Taylor Lane.
“We called Yellow Cab and found out which of their drivers had a fare at the bank,” he said.
A traffic officer followed a Yellow Cab into the Golden Nugget parking lot in Biloxi, and the driver said he had dropped his client off at The Reserve apartments after picking her up at the bank, Jackson said.
Police arrested Spears on a robbery charge. State law does not have a charge of bank robbery.
Spears had handed a teller a note and implied she had a gun, but she did not, Jackson said.
Spears was being held with no bond pending an initial court appearance before Municipal Court Judge Matthew Mestayer.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
