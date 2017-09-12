Miss Texas didn’t win Miss America. But her comments won her millions of new fans

More Videos 11:07 Police: 5-year-old found dead in attack that severely injured mother Pause 0:31 Loose Park proposal falls through the cracks 1:47 Swimmer tries to go into Hurricane Irma waves, for some reason 0:09 Temperatures won't be as hot across Northern California this week 1:16 Oroville Dam spillway taking shape in this September 11 flyover 1:07 A look inside Modesto PDs Real Time Crime Center 0:14 Road sign's message surprises driver on Carpenter Road in Modesto 7:50 Pigskin Postgame Wrap, Week 2 3:11 Watch the recovery of a car and two bodies from the Kings River 2:38 DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Miss Texas slams President Trump's response to Charlottesville Miss America pageant contestant Margana Wood delivers a powerful response when asked how President Trump handled the recent violence during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Miss America pageant contestant Margana Wood delivers a powerful response when asked how President Trump handled the recent violence during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

