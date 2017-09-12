He wanted to keep a puppy, but his mom said no. Then he shot his mother with a rifle, police say

An argument between a mother and son over a puppy took a deadly turn.
Andrew David Willson, 19, allegedly shot and killed his mother while she was sleeping early Friday morning after she said he couldn’t keep a puppy in the house, according to the Lansing State Journal.
The teen shot dead his mother Lisa Marie Willson, 51, with a .22 Magnum rifle he found in a locked cabinet, according to the New York Daily News.
The night before the murder, Willson was arguing about the puppy with his mother, who said Willson would have to take it to his father’s house, according to detectives.
So Willson shot his mom in the back of the head in her Wheatfield Township, Mich., home, according to the Journal.
The teen then drove around his town’s backroads for a while, eventually dropping the weapon on one of the roads.
At 7 a.m. Friday, the teen allegedly called police and said that he came home to discover his mother murdered, according to the Journal.
But investigators determined he was lying — they had no evidence that anyone besides Lisa and Andrew had been in the house, Detective Charles Buckland testified.
And when police discovered the suspected weapon on a backroad, it had a live round and spent shell casing in it.
Willson was arraigned Monday on one count of murder and another of felony firearm possession, according to the Journal. He was denied bond.
The teen has no prior criminal record.
There is a preliminary court hearing on Sept. 28.
