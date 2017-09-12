Do you sit all day at work? That can lead to an earlier death — even if you exercise, study says

If you feel like you’re wasting your life away when sitting at work all day, you might actually be right.
That’s because a new study, published Monday in Annals of Internal Medicine, found that sitting for long periods at a time increases the risk of an earlier death.
Researchers analyzed 8,000 people older than 45, according to CNN, and found a strong correlation between the time spent sitting and death from any cause.
Researchers tracked the adults, who wore an accelerometer on their hip, to determine just how much time they spent sitting.
Over a 10-day period, those analyzed sat for just over 12 hours of a 16-hour waking day, according to the Los Angeles Times. That’s about 77 percent of the time awake spent sitting.
Forty-eight percent of the time sitting was spent in a bout for longer than 30 minutes, and 28 percent of the time was spent sitting for at least an hour.
There’s bad news for those of us who have sat uninterrupted for that long: The researchers found that those who sat for longer were more likely die.
“Accumulation of large volumes of sedentary time is a hazardous health behavior regardless of how it is accumulated,” wrote the authors of the study.
And that risk for an early death isn’t offset by exercising, according to ABC2 News.
“If you’re sitting too much, you need to do something about it — like right now,” Dr. James A. Levine, an obesity expert at the Mayo Clinic, told the Times. “Unless you get moving now, you’re in trouble later.”
“Even if you’re a gymgoer and think you’re safe on account of your excellent effort, you are not,” he added. “No one gets away from this stuff. … Excess sitting, this study seems to suggest, is a death sentence.”
So instead of exercising, just try to reduce the time you spend sitting. Those who sat for less than 30 minutes had the lowest risk of death, according to CNN.
Comments