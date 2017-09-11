The beach was closed because of the hurricane. This man went in the water anyway

More Videos 11:07 Police: 5-year-old found dead in attack that severely injured mother Pause 1:41 From the Caribbean to the U.S.: Hurricane Irma's destructive path 7:50 Pigskin Postgame Wrap, Week 2 1:07 A look inside Modesto PDs Real Time Crime Center 0:41 1919 Seagrave Pumper arrives in Modesto 2:06 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan disappointed by Sunday's loss 0:41 Future courthouse site in downtown Modesto 0:31 Forced to cancel show, Coldplay dedicated this new song to storm-hit Houston 1:13 A look inside Village One's new Rusty Red Grill 3:36 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha on visiting Laci Peterson's gravesite Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Swimmer tries to go into Hurricane Irma waves, for some reason A swimmer entered the Atlantic Ocean at Pier 14 during a swim advisory and drifted all the way down to 2nd Ave. Pier before emerging. A swimmer entered the Atlantic Ocean at Pier 14 during a swim advisory and drifted all the way down to 2nd Ave. Pier before emerging. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

A swimmer entered the Atlantic Ocean at Pier 14 during a swim advisory and drifted all the way down to 2nd Ave. Pier before emerging. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com