Police: 5-year-old found dead in attack that severely injured mother

Police: 5-year-old found dead in attack that severely injured mother

From the Caribbean to the U.S.: Hurricane Irma's destructive path

From the Caribbean to the U.S.: Hurricane Irma's destructive path

Pigskin Postgame Wrap, Week 2

Pigskin Postgame Wrap, Week 2

A look inside Modesto PDs Real Time Crime Center

A look inside Modesto PDs Real Time Crime Center

1919 Seagrave Pumper arrives in Modesto

1919 Seagrave Pumper arrives in Modesto

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan disappointed by Sunday's loss

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan disappointed by Sunday's loss

Future courthouse site in downtown Modesto

Future courthouse site in downtown Modesto

Forced to cancel show, Coldplay dedicated this new song to storm-hit Houston

Forced to cancel show, Coldplay dedicated this new song to storm-hit Houston

A look inside Village One's new Rusty Red Grill

A look inside Village One's new Rusty Red Grill

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha on visiting Laci Peterson's gravesite

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha on visiting Laci Peterson's gravesite

  Swimmer tries to go into Hurricane Irma waves, for some reason

    A swimmer entered the Atlantic Ocean at Pier 14 during a swim advisory and drifted all the way down to 2nd Ave. Pier before emerging.

A swimmer entered the Atlantic Ocean at Pier 14 during a swim advisory and drifted all the way down to 2nd Ave. Pier before emerging.
A swimmer entered the Atlantic Ocean at Pier 14 during a swim advisory and drifted all the way down to 2nd Ave. Pier before emerging. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

The beach was closed because of the hurricane. This man went in the water anyway

September 11, 2017 6:20 PM

Good idea: surveying the tempestuous surf churned up by Tropical Storms Irma and Jose from the safety of your home television.

Bad idea: jumping in the hurricane-driven waves for a quick swim like this guy did.

Double red flags, advising beachgoers the ocean was closed to swimming, whipped in the wind Monday afternoon as a man donning American flag swim trunks charged into the rough surf at the 14th Avenue Pier in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

In less than three minutes, the man had been carried away down to 2nd Avenue Pier.

Rescuers were called to the ocean around 1 p.m. Monday for the distressed swimmer reported near the SkyWheel. Dispatchers reported he was out of the water minutes later.

