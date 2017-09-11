Kidnapped 5-year-old’s body found near where his mom was pushed off a cliff, police say

More Videos 1:41 From the Caribbean to the U.S.: Hurricane Irma's destructive path Pause 1:07 A look inside Modesto PDs Real Time Crime Center 2:06 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan disappointed by Sunday's loss 1:03 Bacon Fest 2017 2:38 DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 1:56 'It's now a new administration. Everything has changed.' 2:07 Folsom-Oakdale game highlights 1:13 California's Chief Justice tells ICE to stay out of courtrooms 2:09 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog 1:13 A look inside Village One's new Rusty Red Grill Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Police: 5-year-old found dead in attack that severely injured mother A 5-year-old Jackson County boy was found dead in a heavily wooded area nearby where his mother was discovered after being thrown from a cliff. A 5-year-old Jackson County boy was found dead in a heavily wooded area nearby where his mother was discovered after being thrown from a cliff. cstroh@herald-leader.com

A 5-year-old Jackson County boy was found dead in a heavily wooded area nearby where his mother was discovered after being thrown from a cliff. cstroh@herald-leader.com