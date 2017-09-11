Kaleb Douglas
Man accused of breaking in, carrying a mop around and trying on shirts

By Adam Darby

adarby@kcstar.com

September 11, 2017 11:29 AM

A Missouri man is accused of breaking into a home, carrying a mop around during the burglary, and trying on shirts before leaping through a glass window to escape.

Kaleb Douglas, 26, is charged with first-degree burglary and third-degree assault, KMOV-TV reports.

The break-in occurred Aug. 31 in Bourbon, Mo.

According to Bourbon Police Chief Paul Satterfield, Douglas is also suspected of throwing rocks at cars on Interstate 44 from an overpass. He said when Crawford County deputies arrived, the suspect ran into a wooded area.

Later, at around 10:13 p.m., a resident reported a man in his home carrying a mop and trying on shirts. Douglas allegedly kicked the resident in the hand, dislocating a finger.

Satterfield says that when officers arrived, the suspect jumped from a coffee table through a double-pane window.

Douglas is being held on a $25,000 bond.

A report said Douglas also had been knocking on doors and windows on Wiese Parkway in Bourbon, according to the Sullivan Independent News.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Adam Darby: 816-234-4318, @adarby87

