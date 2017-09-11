When will Florida’s airports re-open?

Hurricane Irma, now a tropical storm as it reaches northern Florida and other Southern states, is still causing trouble for air travelers and airports in the southeast, including Atlanta and Charlotte, N.C.

Many airports in Florida are closed Monday and numerous flights in other cities, including Atlanta and Charlotte, have been canceled as Irma continues to deliver rain and heavy wind.

Tampa International Airport is closed and will open Tuesday for commercial flights after Hurricane Irma hit Florida on Sunday and Monday, according to the airport’s Twitter account, which has been responding to customer questions. The airport, through its Twitter feed, is urging customers to check with their airline for more details.

“Early indicates show minimal damage from (Hurricane Irma) at TPA,” the airport tweeted on Monday morning. “We saw sustained winds of 52 mph with a peak gust of 66 mph.”

Tallahassee Airport is closed to commercial flights until Monday night. The airport is currently open for military and emergency flights.

TLH is open to military & emergency ops/relief air traffic only. Commercial flights are scheduled to resume Mon 9/11 at 7:40pm #IrmaTLH — Tallahassee Airport (@iFlyTallahassee) September 11, 2017

Miami International Airport is closed Monday and has not announced when it will resume operations.

“Damage assessment teams deployed throughout @iflymia. Assessing water damage at all concourses, fallen trees, airfield, fuel & other damages,” wrote Emilio T Gonzalez, the airport’s aviation director and CEO, on Twitter on Monday morning.

Key West International Airport closed Thursday, in preparation for the hurricane, and has not reopened. Its website says it is closed “until further notice.”

Orlando International Airport has no scheduled flights on Monday. The airport “is not operational and continued gusty winds are delaying damage assessment teams from beginning the recovery process.”

Hurricane #Irma Update - 9/11/17 AM



No scheduled flights today at MCO & teams standing-by to assess damage. Stay tuned for more updates. pic.twitter.com/gNqvzxgcQe — Orlando Intl Airport (@MCO) September 11, 2017

Jacksonville International Airport is closed as the city is still dealing with heavy rains and flooding from Irma.

Once conditions improve, we'll assess any damage. Airport remains closed until we can resume safe operations. — JAXairport (@JAXairport) September 11, 2017

Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is open, but many flights have been canceled. Delta canceled 900 flights into and out of Atlanta due to crosswinds. Delta said that winds of 40 mph or greater exceed the allowable limit for flights landing or taking off.

“Rain/wind from #Irma have arrived. #ATL is open, but cancellations will impact ops. Passengers reminded to check airline’s flight status,” according to the airport’s Twitter feed.

#HurricaneIrma Update: 800 Delta flights cancelled in #ATL as crosswinds approach. Customers to check https://t.co/yQj0bzerMw for info. — Delta (@Delta) September 11, 2017

American Airlines canceled 353 flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Monday. American Airlines operates more than 90 percent of the Charlotte airport’s daily flights, according to the Charlotte Observer.

An image posted on Sunday showed how the Irma impacted air traffic in Florida.