Hurricane Irma: Reporters keep working, despite power outages and newsroom evacuations

More Videos 1:03 Bacon Fest 2017 Pause 0:41 1919 Seagrave Pumper arrives in Modesto 2:09 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog 1:03 Peek inside Turlock's new Hobby Lobby 0:42 By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 2:56 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas talks about Scott and Laci 1:13 A look inside Village One's new Rusty Red Grill 1:40 A potential trade, an ankle injury and a free agent come into play in 49ers preseason 1:28 First Rubik's Cube competition held in Fresno area 2:22 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha discusses movies, abusive relationships Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Irma floods Miami streets Hurricane arrived in Miami, Florida on September 10, 2017, flooding streets as it made its way on shore. Hurricane arrived in Miami, Florida on September 10, 2017, flooding streets as it made its way on shore. Joey Flechas jflechas@miamiherald.com

Hurricane arrived in Miami, Florida on September 10, 2017, flooding streets as it made its way on shore. Joey Flechas jflechas@miamiherald.com