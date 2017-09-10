President Donald Trump's director of social media, Dan Scavino Jr., deleted a tweet after the Miami International Airport corrected him.
National

Trump's director of social media tweeted a fake Irma video. Twitter corrected him

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

September 10, 2017 3:54 PM

There were no shortage of fake rumors about Hurricane Irma as it slammed into the Florida coast this weekend. And President Donald Trump’s director of social media, Dan Scavino Jr., fell for one.

“Sharing #Hurricane Irma on social media with President @realDonaldTrump & @VP Pence hourly. Here is Miami International Airport. STAY SAFE!!” Scavino wrote in a now deleted tweet.

The Miami International Airport quickly corrected Scavino, who deleted the original tweet about 30 minutes later.

A Twitter user pointed out that the video actually showed flooding at Mexico City’s airport in August.

The flooding footage can also be found on El Weso Radio’s Twitter page.

Some Twitter were surprised that Scavino apparently shared the false video with Trump.

