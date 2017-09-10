Floridians can’t give blood as Irma lashes the state, so others are asked to step up

More Videos 1:03 Peek inside Turlock's new Hobby Lobby Pause 0:41 Future courthouse site in downtown Modesto 1:13 A look inside Village One's new Rusty Red Grill 2:09 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog 1:20 How to give your child a healthy start to the school year 0:31 Forced to cancel show, Coldplay dedicated this new song to storm-hit Houston 0:41 1919 Seagrave Pumper arrives in Modesto 2:03 Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 0:46 Authorities clean up scene of four-car pileup in Ceres 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West A Florida web camera captured dramatic footage of the moment one Key West sightseer felt the sheer force of Hurricane Irma on Saturday, September 9. The video shows a wave washing over the wall at Key West’s Southernmost Point landmark knocking the man off his feet. Twitter users also shared several other clips showing other sightseers, who defied warnings from state officials to evacuate the Keys before the Category 3 storm made landfall. A Florida web camera captured dramatic footage of the moment one Key West sightseer felt the sheer force of Hurricane Irma on Saturday, September 9. The video shows a wave washing over the wall at Key West’s Southernmost Point landmark knocking the man off his feet. Twitter users also shared several other clips showing other sightseers, who defied warnings from state officials to evacuate the Keys before the Category 3 storm made landfall. Two Oceans Digital via Storyful

