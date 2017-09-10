Hurricane Irma: Florida roommates open their house as a storm shelter — for 2 horses

When Georgia Mott and Taittyn Fischer prepared to take shelter from Hurricane Irma in their Florida home, the pair couldn’t handle the idea of leaving their two horses out in the storm.
So they didn’t, and the roommates sheltered the animals in their Okeechobee County home, according to a Facebook post from Fischer.
They didn’t have many other options — after all, the county they live in has no pet-friendly shelters, according to the Okeechobee News.
To make a comfy rooming situation for the two horses — Goose and expectant mother Dixie — Mott and Fischer ensured the horses had some hay to eat while weathering out the storm.
It was an experience that the two horses seemed to relish, Fischer said to Fox35.
“They are loving it,” she said. “Isn’t fazing them whatsoever.”
Fischer posted multiple videos of the unique situation to Facebook, where her predicament quickly gained attention.
In one post, the videos show the horses munching on hay and calmly walking through the kitchen.
And in the second post, Fischer is heard giggling as she guides one of the horses through the house with a lead.
Hundreds commented on her post to voice thank the roommates for ensuring the safety of the animals.
“Thank you for protecting your ‘animals’ from the hurricane,” Alaena Cadava, a Facebook user, commented on the post. “We need more humans like you.”
“Your video has gone viral....,” wrote another user, Genelle Garcia Dzierba. “prayers from Indiana that you, your home, family & all your animals stay safe. So proud that you took the time & effort to keep them safe!!!”
