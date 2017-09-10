Sneaky car dealer takes free Hurricane Irma garage spaces, city says

More Videos 0:19 Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West Pause 1:16 Hialeah couple drives car into their living room to protect it from Irma 1:03 Peek inside Turlock's new Hobby Lobby 0:41 Future courthouse site in downtown Modesto 2:09 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog 0:57 Hughson soccer complex dedicated to Deputy Wallace 2:25 Folsom-Oakdale: Postgame interviews 1:13 A look inside Village One's new Rusty Red Grill 2:07 Folsom-Oakdale game highlights 7:50 Pigskin Postgame Wrap, Week 2 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West A Florida web camera captured dramatic footage of the moment one Key West sightseer felt the sheer force of Hurricane Irma on Saturday, September 9. The video shows a wave washing over the wall at Key West’s Southernmost Point landmark knocking the man off his feet. Twitter users also shared several other clips showing other sightseers, who defied warnings from state officials to evacuate the Keys before the Category 3 storm made landfall. A Florida web camera captured dramatic footage of the moment one Key West sightseer felt the sheer force of Hurricane Irma on Saturday, September 9. The video shows a wave washing over the wall at Key West’s Southernmost Point landmark knocking the man off his feet. Twitter users also shared several other clips showing other sightseers, who defied warnings from state officials to evacuate the Keys before the Category 3 storm made landfall. Two Oceans Digital via Storyful

