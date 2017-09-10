More Videos

Hialeah couple drives car into their living room to protect it from Irma 1:16

Hialeah couple drives car into their living room to protect it from Irma

Pause
Peek inside Turlock's new Hobby Lobby 1:03

Peek inside Turlock's new Hobby Lobby

Future courthouse site in downtown Modesto 0:41

Future courthouse site in downtown Modesto

A look inside Modesto PDs Real Time Crime Center 1:07

A look inside Modesto PDs Real Time Crime Center

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog 2:09

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog

Solar eclipse 1:03

Solar eclipse

Oakdale-Sonora: Highlights from big Mustangs victory 2:08

Oakdale-Sonora: Highlights from big Mustangs victory

A potential trade, an ankle injury and a free agent come into play in 49ers preseason 1:40

A potential trade, an ankle injury and a free agent come into play in 49ers preseason

A look inside Village One's new Rusty Red Grill 1:13

A look inside Village One's new Rusty Red Grill

Hurricane Irma to make landfall in Key West 0:03

Hurricane Irma to make landfall in Key West

  • Irma winds arrive in Key West

    The storm, though temporarily weakened by a day along the Cuban coast, came in as the most powerful storm to strike the Keys in more than a half century.

The storm, though temporarily weakened by a day along the Cuban coast, came in as the most powerful storm to strike the Keys in more than a half century. Charlie Trainor The Miami Herald
The storm, though temporarily weakened by a day along the Cuban coast, came in as the most powerful storm to strike the Keys in more than a half century. Charlie Trainor The Miami Herald

National

In Middle Keys: ‘Everything is under water, I mean everything’

By David Goodhue

dgoodhue@keysreporter.com

September 10, 2017 6:13 AM

Early Sunday morning, as the eye of the massive Hurricane Irma was about to hit Key West, conditions were dire in the Middle Keys city of Marathon.

Larry Kahn, editor of the Keynoter and an editor for FlKeysNews.com, reported from one of Monroe County’s four “refuges of last resort” — a shelter set up at Marathon High School on Sombrero Road, that power was out, there was no running water, and everything outside was submerged by storm surge and rain.

“Everything is underwater, I mean everything,” Kahn said.

To make matters worse, one of the estimated 50 people staying at the shelter died overnight. Kahn said he was told by a Sheriff’s Office deputy that the man died of natural causes.

“He was staying in one of the classrooms,” Kahn said. “Police came up, along with a couple of nurses who are here, actually, got everyone out of the room and sealed it off.”

With everyone’s food running low, a deputy told Kahn that other deputies were going to go into the school’s cafeteria and raid the kitchen to make sure everyone stayed fed.

“He told me everyone could be in this building for days,” Kahn said. “Everyone here seems to be just walking around in a fog.”

The National Weather Service in Key West reported regular 80- to 90-mph wind gusts around 8 a.m. The northern eye wall of the storm was just off Key West at 7 a.m., with the eye 15 miles southeast of the Southernmost City.

David Goodhue: 305-440-3204

Related stories from Modesto Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video