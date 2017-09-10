Hurricane Irma live updates: 500,000 without power in Miami-Dade, Eyewall reaches Keys

After long days of anxious preparations and waiting, Hurricane Irma is arriving in South Florida on Sunday morning, still a dangerous Category 4 storm even though Miami-Dade and Broward counties will be spared the worst. The Florida Keys, however, will not be so lucky: Irma’s eye is expected to hit Key West before moving northwest up Florida’s Gulf Coast. Hundreds of thousands of people are already without power, and dangerous flooding and tornadoes are possible.

Irma keeps police and paramedics off the road

8:35 a.m.: Emergency responders across South Florida urged residents to stay off the roads as Category 4 Hurricane Irma reached the Florida Keys on Sunday morning.

“Powerlines are down and roads are flooded,” warned Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue. “It is extremely dangerous outside with flying debris. Stay inside and bunker down.”

Reports of powerlines down and trees obstructing roads will continue to make driving conditions unsafe on Sunday. At high wind speeds, police officers and fire-rescue personnel will not be able to respond to emergencies.

— SYNDEY PEREIRA

Waters surging in Florida Keys

8:30 a.m.: Storm waters are surging in Key West as Hurricane Irma’s powerful eyewall moves into the Lower Keys. Storm surge could rise as high as 10 feet, which authorities describe as life-threatening. The eye is expected to make landfall at any moment.

A video from National Geographic photographer Mike Theiss shows just how high waters levles are rising.

At a Marathon shelter, Keynoter editor Larry Kahn reported that “everything is underwater [in the city of Marathon], I mean everything.” A man in the shelter died of natural causes overnight.

— NICHOLAS NEHAMAS

Sailboats taking a pounding in Coconut Grove

8:10 a.m.: Hurricane Irma is pounding boats along the Coconut Grove waterfront, with at least one washed up on the seawall and Biscayne Bay lapping atop piers shortly after low tide Sunday morning.

A reader sent a photo of a sailboat that landed on the rocks by the city's Seminole Boat Ramp in the Grove. A video showed that at the nearby Dinner Key Marina and Grove Bay Grill (the restaurant by Miami City Hall that used to be called Scotty's) waves were crashing over the seawalls. A large multi-hull sailboat tied up there, Emmanuelle, had lifted partially onto the sea wall. At a nearby pier, a smaller sailboat named Scrimshaw partially broke loose and was threatening to collide with the larger vessel.

A sailboat has landed on the rocks by the city of Miami’s Seminole Boat Ramp in Coconut Grove as Hurricane Irma approaches South Florida. Courtesy

High tide for Dinner Key was still hours away, at 1:10 p.m. Irma's fiercest winds still had hours before arrival, as well. That means the most dangerous hours for the Grove's sailing fleet are still to come.

— DOUGLAS HANKS

Miami Beach emergency workers no longer responding due to heavy weather

8:00 a.m.: Miami Beach officials announced that rescue teams are no longer responding to calls as weather conditions deteriorate on the barrier island. First responders will begin going out again once the storm has passed.

Some streets started to flood overnight in the Beach as outer bands of Hurricane Irma pounded the barrier island with relentless rain and winds so powerful that stop signs were spinning. Trees and power lines are down, and transformers blew. Television reporters tried to stay upright during live shots from coastal areas, including Derek Van Dam of CNN, who reported nearly hurricane force winds from South Beach.

High tide is expected to roll in around midday. Combined with a higher water level, persistent rain is expected to cause flooding.

— JOEY FLECHAS

Irma too dangerous for Rick Scott to travel; Trump calls

7:50 a.m.: With Hurricane Irma affecting much of Florida by Sunday morning — making travel unsafe — Gov. Rick Scott remains in the state's capital city, where he just took a call from President Donald Trump.

Scott's staff sent out a revised schedule at 7:50 a.m. showing that he received a call from President Donald Trump at 7:35 a.m.

The governor has spoken with Trump by phone several times in the past week regarding Hurricane Irma.

Scott is staying busy — spending the next four hours going from national TV interview to national TV interview, with the state Emergency Operations Center as his photogenic backdrop.

His line-up includes almost all of the networks, several more than once: NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, The Weather Channel, Fox News and Fox Business. (No MSNBC.)

Scott will not provide an update to or field questions from state and local media gathered in Tallahassee until a press conference scheduled for noon. He began his day with a 6:45 a.m. weather briefing and will have another at 11:15 a.m.

From the state Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, Gov. Rick Scott reviews his talking points before a four-hour stretch of TV interviews on national morning shows on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 Herald/Times Tallahassee bureau Kristen M. Clark

For the national interviews, Scott sits in a small, locked conference room adjacent to a media briefing room where reporters work. Both rooms have a glass wall of windows overlooking the main operations room at the EOC, which is full of desks and a wall of projection screens used to coordinate the state's hurricane preparation and response.

Scott is largely repeating talking points he's said for days — urging Floridians to be safe and prepare for dangerous storm surge.

TV producers and Scott's staff were hurriedly preparing for his appearances since before 6 a.m., phoning networks to confirm broadcast connections and arranging seating and lighting for how the governor would look on camera.

— KRISTEN M. CLARK IN TALLAHASSEE

Nearly 500,000 in Miami-Dade do not have power

7:45 a.m.: Even before Irma makes landfall in the Keys, 499,526 homes and businesses are without power in Miami-Dade County, according to FPL. That’s 44 percent of the utility’s more than 1.12 million Dade customers. In Broward, 20 percent of customers (191,499) do not have power and in Palm Beach 16 percent of customers (118,909) have been cut off.

— NICHOLAS NEHAMAS

Little Haiti woman has a hurricane baby at home

7:30 a.m.: Though Miami has largely been spared the worst of Hurricane Irma, winds grew so extreme overnight in the city that Miami's rescue crews were told to begin using judgment when deciding whether to respond to emergency calls.

One homeowner in Flagami at 331 SW 71st Ave. was lucky that firefighters were able to come out with two fire engines and extinguish a fire after a downed electrical wire set the building ablaze.

Fire rescue contacted FPL, which shut down the grid. No one was injured.

Paramedics also rescued a man who badly cut his arm and lost his pulse.

But a pregnant woman in Little Haiti wasn't quite so lucky.

With paramedics unable to go out into the storm, the assistant medical director at Jackson Memorial Hospital talked the woman through delivering her baby girl at home Sunday morning, according to Assistant Fire Chief Eloy Garcia.

"We weren't able to respond. So she delivered the placenta, also... She's stable at home," Garcia said.

Pete Gomez, Miami's emergency management director, said conditions remain dangerous, so replacement crews will not be coming in until the weather improves.

"We've got to follow our protocol," he said.

Gomez said he also got a call Saturday night around 10 p.m. from the police chief in Miami Shores police chief about an 18 story building with elderly residents where the sea wall had been washed out.

Gomez said the chief wanted to know if the situation was dangerous. He said Miami's building director talked to police about evacuating the bottom floor.

"It washed out a sea wall completely. I've never seen that here," Gomez said. "It's indicative of the damage the surges can cause."

As for police, Deputy Police Chief Luis Cabrera said the night was mostly quiet, save for plenty of downed trees. He urged people to stay inside.

-DAVID SMILEY

Irma’s northern eyewall reaches Keys

7:05 a.m.: Irma’s northern eyewall is brushing up against the lower Florida Keys. But the National Hurricane Center won’t consider it a landfall until the center of the eye passes over land.

— CHARLES RABIN

‘Quite a few’ Miami-Dade ambulances got called overnight

6:18 a.m.: Despite raging tropical-storm conditions, enough people were on the road in Miami-Dade overnight to prompt “quite a few” car accidents and rescue calls, said Erika Benitez, public information officer for Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue.

“People get confident when they start seeing that the storm is moving away from Miami-Dade County. And they try to venture out,” she said Sunday morning. “Some people who maybe were in shelters are trying to possibly leave their shelters, and we have these situations.

“We do ask the public to remain in their shelters, in place, at this time to try and avoid further emergencies,” she said. “Because we may not be able to get to them.”

— DOUGLAS HANKS

Destructive winds widen power outages

6 a.m.: Here’s the clearest sign Irma’s destructive winds are starting to move in earnest over South Florida: The number of power outages in the region jumped in the past hour to more than 423,000.

Here are the latest figures from Florida Power & Light: 250,740 without power in Miami-Dade, 130,990 in Broward, and 41,460 in Palm Beach.

— RENE RODRIGUEZ

Venetian Causeway residents keep losing, regaining power

5:55 a.m.: For Miami Beach residents near the Venetian Causeway who didn’t heed evacuation orders, Saturday night into Sunday morning resembled someone playing with a giant light switch. Power to the area blinked four times during the night with most streetlights and a few condo buildings repeatedly regaining power.

Well, mostly: The eastern Venetian Causeway lights have been out since a transformer blew at around 11 p.m. Saturday.

— DAVID J. NEAL

Latest advisory shows Irma will land soon

5 a.m.: Irma is about to move over the lower Florida Keys as a Category 4 hurricane, according to the latest National Hurricane Center advisory, which predicted landfall on or near Key West in the coming hours. Landfall is official the moment the center of the hurricane’s eye passes over land.

“Do not venture outside when the calm eye of the hurricane passes over, as dangerous winds will return very quickly when the eye moves away,” the advisory warned.

Read more on the 5 a.m. advisory here.

— PATRICIA MAZZEI

Flood warning issued for most of southern peninsula

4:40 a.m.: The National Weather Service in Miami issued a flood warning for most Florida’s southern peninsula, citing increased rainfall from Irma.

The warning, in effect until 4:45 p.m., is for “urban areas and small streams” in Miami-Dade, Broward and Collier counties, and for the southern portion of Hendry County.

Up to 8 inches of rain have already fallen in some areas, with 8-15 inches of rain expected in most places, and more than 20 inches possible in some locations.

Expected to flood are Miami, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Homestead, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood and Naples. Some streets in downtown Miami and Miami Beach already looked like shallow streams in the wee hours Sunday.

“Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads,” the flood warning read. “Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”

— PATRICIA MAZZEI

South Florida power outages climb

4 a.m.: Power outages steadily increased Sunday morning as Irma winds picked up across South Florida. Nearly 282,000 Florida Power & Light customers were in the dark: 184,050 in Miami-Dade, 73,400 in Broward and 24,410 in Palm Beach. All 29,000 customers for Keys Energy Services, a lower Keys utility, lost power by about 11 p.m. Saturday, the company said.

— RENE RODRIGUEZ AND PATRICIA MAZZEI