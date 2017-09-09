‘I have a car in my f------ living room!’ Man accepts wife’s challenge to protect car from Irma

More Videos 1:03 Peek inside Turlock's new Hobby Lobby Pause 2:07 Folsom-Oakdale game highlights 7:50 Pigskin Postgame Wrap, Week 2 0:41 Future courthouse site in downtown Modesto 2:09 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog 1:16 Folsom-Oakdale: Sights and sounds from The Corral 0:57 Hughson soccer complex dedicated to Deputy Wallace 1:13 A look inside Village One's new Rusty Red Grill 2:25 Folsom-Oakdale: Postgame interviews 0:41 1919 Seagrave Pumper arrives in Modesto Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hialeah couple drives car into their living room to protect it from Irma Mai-Lee Acea, of Hialeah, told her husband he could put his vintage car inside their house to protect it from Hurricane Irma — if he could get it through the sliding glass doors. Surprising his family, Tomas Acea managed to wedge his car into the living room Friday evening. Mai-Lee Acea, of Hialeah, told her husband he could put his vintage car inside their house to protect it from Hurricane Irma — if he could get it through the sliding glass doors. Surprising his family, Tomas Acea managed to wedge his car into the living room Friday evening. Mai-Lee Acea via Facebook

