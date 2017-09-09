Screenshot from Josh Gad’s Instagram.
Screenshot from Josh Gad’s Instagram.

National

Kristen Bell's ‘Frozen’ co-star says she ‘literally saved’ his family from Irma

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

September 09, 2017 8:31 AM

As Hurricane Irma made its way toward Florida, actor Josh Gad said his “Frozen” co-star Kristen Bell “literally saved” his family.

Gad, the voice of Olaf from the Disney film “Frozen,” wrote a message of thanks to Bell on Twitter.

“No joke. @IMKristenBell just literally saved my parents, my brothers and entire family from #HurricaineIrma - you are an angel. I adore you,” he tweeted.

At the time, Bell was in Orlando to film her upcoming movie “Like Father,” according to the Huffington Post.

She became stranded in the state Friday, according to the Huffington Post, and posted an image on Instagram of supplies she had to weather the storm.

Bell — who Gad credited with saving his parents, brothers, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews — is stuck waiting out the storm in her hotel, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort, until Irma makes its way out of Florida, according to the Huffington Post.

And Gad’s family is stranded in Florida, too — but couldn’t find a hotel room, according to PEOPLE.

That’s when Bell came to the rescue, he wrote in an Instagram post, saying she got them a room in her hotel.

“They don’t make them like this girl,” he wrote. “Thank you Kristin. You are truly an angel sent from above.”

Irma, a Category 4 storm, has maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour. The storm is expected to make landfall in Florida Sunday morning.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video