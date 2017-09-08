Feds on standby to swoop in from land and sea with Irma relief

More Videos 3:53 Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient Pause 0:44 Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 0:41 1919 Seagrave Pumper arrives in Modesto 0:41 Future courthouse site in downtown Modesto 1:29 Building a better downtown for Modesto 2:09 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog 8:54 Doctors Medical Center Week 2 Stanislaus District football predictions 1:56 Garcia keys Patterson win over Modesto 0:42 By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 2:44 What happens to your brain on opioids Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Florida National Guard prepare for Hurricane Irma The Florida National Guard gets ready for Hurricane Irma, preparing high water vehicles and conducting hoist training with a UH-60 Black Hawk near Cecil Field, Jacksonville, Florida. The Florida National Guard gets ready for Hurricane Irma, preparing high water vehicles and conducting hoist training with a UH-60 Black Hawk near Cecil Field, Jacksonville, Florida. Florida National Guard

