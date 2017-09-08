How long will Irma last in Florida?

More Videos 0:40 Florida Keys empty out ahead of Hurricane Irma Pause 0:41 Future courthouse site in downtown Modesto 0:41 1919 Seagrave Pumper arrives in Modesto 1:29 Building a better downtown for Modesto 2:09 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog 0:42 By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 8:54 Doctors Medical Center Week 2 Stanislaus District football predictions 1:56 Garcia keys Patterson win over Modesto 1:08 Poor people start over after condemned building boarded up 1:20 How to give your child a healthy start to the school year Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Florida National Guard prepare for Hurricane Irma The Florida National Guard gets ready for Hurricane Irma, preparing high water vehicles and conducting hoist training with a UH-60 Black Hawk near Cecil Field, Jacksonville, Florida. The Florida National Guard gets ready for Hurricane Irma, preparing high water vehicles and conducting hoist training with a UH-60 Black Hawk near Cecil Field, Jacksonville, Florida. Florida National Guard

