You filled your bathtub with water. Now what? Hint: Don’t drink it.

More Videos 1:14 Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect Pause 0:44 Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 2:19 Deputy Robert French is remembered 1:29 Building a better downtown for Modesto 1:56 Garcia keys Patterson win over Modesto 0:42 By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 8:54 Doctors Medical Center Week 2 Stanislaus District football predictions 2:09 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog 1:03 Solar eclipse 2:22 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha discusses movies, abusive relationships Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Irma preparations intensify People waited in line for hours for lumber as Hurricane Irma shifted closer to the west coast of Florida. People waited in line for hours for lumber as Hurricane Irma shifted closer to the west coast of Florida. Mark Young Bradenton Herald

People waited in line for hours for lumber as Hurricane Irma shifted closer to the west coast of Florida. Mark Young Bradenton Herald