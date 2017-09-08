He started the week as a first grader — but will end it as a high school graduate

It usually takes 12 years to make it from first grade to high school graduation — but for one 6-year-old in Cincinnati, Ohio, it only took one week.
Walter “Superbubz” Herbert is diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma, a rare, high-risk cancer, according to the Hamilton Journal-News. He’s spent more time in the hospital over the last two years than he has in the classroom.
But Herbert didn’t want his cancer, which doctors say is unbeatable, to stop him from achieving his goal of graduating all 12 grades, according to WLWT5.
When staff at his elementary school heard about his wish, they set in motion a plan that would allow the tenacious tyke to speed through elementary, middle and high school in just one week.
“He wanted to come to school,” Karrie Gallo, the principal at Fairfield’s Central Elementary School, said to WLWT5, “so he’s coming to school.”
Gallo said it was an important decision so Herbert could enjoy his final days.
“Let him enjoy playing and learning and walking down the hallway, and all of those little things we take for granted,” Gallo said. “We want to make sure he gets that opportunity to do that and we’re just trying to let him be normal.”
On Thursday, he aced his way through grades 2 to 5, and then later headed to Creekside Middle School, where he then knocked out grades 6 to 8, according to the Journal-News.
Lessons at his elementary school were simplified for Herbert so he could participate in each of them. After about 20 minutes in each class, he was presented with a graduate certificate for that grade level, according to the Journal-News.
And today, he will make his way through high school, ending the school day by sitting in on a senior class. Then, later Friday evening, he’ll put on a cap and gown for a graduation ceremony.
He’ll then be considered a graduate of Fairfield Schools.
The boy’s positive attitude in the face of such hardship has inspired other students in the area, Gallo said to the Journal-News.
“Walter has so much energy and so much life and he is so humble about all the things he has gotten to experience over the last couple of weeks,” she said, her eyes reportedly watering up. “He has really inspired the students in his (class)room to just be happy and to just enjoy the day-to-day things we all take for granted.”
It’s the least teachers could do for Herbert, said Kim Eichhold, a second-grade teacher who home-tutored the boy last school year when he was too sick to make it to class.
“He is the most wonderful boy,” she said. “He is super friendly and he brings a smile to everyone’s face.”
And that’s not the only special experience in store for Herbert — he will also be a special guest of the Cincinnati Bengals during their practice on Friday, according to the Journal-News.
