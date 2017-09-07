Renters wanted to board up their apartment windows for Irma. But the landlord said no

Hurricane Irma has already devastated numerous islands in the Atlantic and is headed straight for Florida as residents prepare for the potentially catastrophic winds.
In an attempt to minimize the potential destruction, renters in Palm Beach, Fla., at Colony Park wanted to board up their windows, but the complex’s management told them they weren’t allowed to, according to WPTV.
"Understand that while we empathize with your need to protect your personal property, boarding up your residence is NOT something you are allowed to do," a letter to residents read, according to WPTV.
The letter also didn’t tell residents why they couldn’t board up their windows but advised them to remove their items from their patios and put personal items far away from windows and doors, according to WPTV.
Del Vargas, a resident, told WPTV that tenants are are terrified.
The properties, managed by Services Taylor Made, each have shutters designed for hurricane winds that are stored in locked closets underneath stairwells, according to WPTV.
Vargas said property managers in the past had allowed the tenants to use the shutters, but things were a little different when she asked a manager about them on Wednesday.
"When I asked her today, she said, 'Corporate said no, no shutters.' I’m like wait a second, the governor said make a plan, get it done," Vargas told WPTV.
The TV station tried to contact management for the property, but their calls were unanswered.
Some residents told WPTV they would even try to get ahold of the shutters anyway in order to protect their loved ones and animals.
“My child and her child and everybody’s child are more important than the rules of this community," Brittany Duarete said.
“It’s humans, people living here," Genesis Aldorado told WPTV.
According to The Palm Beach Post, Florida Law doesn’t require landlords to protect their tenants from hurricanes. However, if the home is severely damaged, tenants can terminate the lease.
David Dweck, a property manager and president of the Boca Real Estate Investment Club, told The Palm Beach Post that providing and installing plywood is expensive; however, if tenants choose to install their own, he’ll “look the other way because I want them to be safe.”
“From my own personal perspective of being a landlord and going through this over the years, I advise my tenants, ‘Do whatever you can to secure the property and protect your family. If you have to evacuate, evacuate,’” Dweck told The Palm Beach Post.
