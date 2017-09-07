What time will Hurricane Irma hit?

More Videos 3:52 Operation Airdrop brings vital supplies to Harvey victims Pause 2:44 Watch woman slip cuffs, speed away in police car and lead officers on 23-minute, 100 mph chase 2:09 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog 8:54 Doctors Medical Center Week 2 Stanislaus District football predictions 0:30 Immigrant advocates protest Trump decision in Modesto 0:42 By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 1:23 Oakdale OKs resolution promoting unity 1:37 Game Reaction: Gregori 35, Merced 14 2:57 Game Highlights: Gregori 35, Merced 14 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Florida Keys empty out ahead of Hurricane Irma Drone captures the calm before Hurricane Irma. Residents and visitors emptied the city, following evacuation orders. Drone captures the calm before Hurricane Irma. Residents and visitors emptied the city, following evacuation orders. Esther Medina/McClatchy

Drone captures the calm before Hurricane Irma. Residents and visitors emptied the city, following evacuation orders. Esther Medina/McClatchy