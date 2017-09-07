The new ‘South Park’ game gets tougher when your character has dark skin

Most games give the player an option to make the game more difficult for an extra challenge, and the new “South Park” game, “South Park: The Fractured But Whole,” does just that—with a unique twist.
The game's difficulty changes based on the skin color the player chooses for his or her avatar, a playthrough from Eurogamer revealed. Skin tones on the lighter end of the difficulty slider are marked “very easy” while “very difficult” lies on the darker end.
“Don’t worry, this doesn’t affect combat. Just every other aspect of your whole life,” “South Park’s” Eric Cartman tells players as they select the difficulty.
Eurogamer reported that difficulty level affects the amount of money players earn and interactions with other characters. The game also gives the option of making a character transgender or cisgender.
This game is the sequel to 2014’s “South Park: The Stick of Truth.”
“South Park” has been around since 1997 and has generated countless controversies—and occasionally it has provoked censorship while satirizing politics, pop culture, religion and much more.
Some examples include when the show depicted Islamic holy figure the Prophet Muhammad, outraging Muslims, and poked fun at the Church of Scientology, according to The Washington Post.
